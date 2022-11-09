Man found dead at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 09, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of a person aged around 35 years was found in a canal at Kancharapalem here on Wednesday. The locals noticed the body and informed the police. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the person. As per the police, the person could have died two days ago. Though there are a few injury marks on the face of the person, the police say that it is too early to confirm whether this is a case of suicide or a murder. A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app