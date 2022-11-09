Man found dead at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of a person aged around 35 years was found in a canal at Kancharapalem here on Wednesday. The locals noticed the body and informed the police. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the person. As per the police, the person could have died two days ago. Though there are a few injury marks on the face of the person, the police say that it is too early to confirm whether this is a case of suicide or a murder. A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem.