Man ‘falls to death’

A 27-year-old man died after reportedly falling from a building at Visalakshi Nagar area under Arilova Police Station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Yendada, who works in a tea shop at Visalakhi Nagar.

According to the police, the youth attended the birthday party of his owner. His owner stays in a rented penthouse at Visalakshi Nagar. After cutting the cake at 12 a.m. on Sunday, about six persons consumed liquor. While the other workers left, Vijay Kumar decided to stay back.

A senior citizen, who resides in the same building, saw Vijay Kumar lying unconscious on the ground floor of the G+2 house in the morning.

A case was registered under Section 174 Cr Pc. Investigation is on.