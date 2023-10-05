ADVERTISEMENT

Man ‘ends life’ over failed relationship

October 05, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man succumbed to burn injuries after reportedly immolating himself at Timmapuram under Bheemunipatnam police station limits on Tuesday night.

The man, identified as M. Pavan Kumar, 25, was from Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district. Police said that the man, in his dying statement, said that he took the extreme step over a failed relationship.

The Bheemunipatnam police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

People suffering from suicidal thoughts can call 100 for counselling.

