January 08, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A man U. Manikantha (30) reportedly ended life on Monday under in S. Rayavaram police station limits of Anakapalli district. The family members lodged a complaint with the police. Quoting the complaint, the police said that the man allegedly took the extreme step unable to clear the dues of the loans taken from online apps. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.