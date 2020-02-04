Man ‘ends life’ at Gajuwaka

A 36-year-old person J. Sunil Kumar reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Simhagiri Colony under Gajuwaka Police Station limits, here on Tuesday. According to sources, Sunil was living at Simhagiri Colony, while his wife is working abroad and his two children are residing in his in-laws’ house. Gajuwaka police are suspecting family disputes and depression are the reasons for the victim to take the extreme step. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100