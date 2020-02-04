Visakhapatnam

Man ‘ends life’ at Gajuwaka

more-in

A 36-year-old person J. Sunil Kumar reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Simhagiri Colony under Gajuwaka Police Station limits, here on Tuesday. According to sources, Sunil was living at Simhagiri Colony, while his wife is working abroad and his two children are residing in his in-laws’ house. Gajuwaka police are suspecting family disputes and depression are the reasons for the victim to take the extreme step. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
suicide
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 8:14:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-ends-life-at-gajuwaka/article30735558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY