Man ‘ends’ life at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 05, 2022 00:42 IST

A 39-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree near Autonagar, under Gajuwaka Police Station limits, here on Sunday.

Inspector of Gajuwaka Police Station Malleswara Rao said that one K. Atchutarao allegedly had an extramarital relationship with a woman from Peda Gantyada. Recently, kin of the woman had allegedly beaten him up after coming to know about the relationship. Upset by this, he allegedly ended his life. The police have registered a case. The body was sent for post-mortem.

In case of suicidal tendencies, one can contact 100

