Visakhapatnam

Man ‘ends life’ after wife’s death

A man in his late twenties allegedly ended his life by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his home at Simhagiri Colony, located atop Simhachalam Hill, here on Monday. According to the police, Sravan Kumar allegedly ended life three days after his wife died while giving birth to a baby boy.

With both the parents now dead, the baby has become an orphan and steps are being taken to hand him over to the baby care centre, the police said. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline No. 100.

