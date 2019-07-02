Man ‘duped’ of ₹38,000 in online loan fraud case

The Cyber Crime Police Station registered a cheating case against Gayatri Finance on Monday, acting on a complaint lodged by Gafoor Baba Sheikh, a resident of Teacher’s Colony, who alleged that he was duped by the firm of ₹38,000 in the name of sanctioning a loan.

According to the Cyber Crime Police, Mr. Sheikh applied online for a loan in August last year and he reportedly had received a call from Gayatri Finance, asking him to send the required documents through WhatsApp for verification.

“Once the documents were sent, the company allegedly asked him to remit some money online for processing the documents and he paid ₹38,000 in a few phases,” police said quoting the complaint.

Mr. Sheikh realised that he was duped after his repeated phone calls to the firm went unanswered.

‘Conned twice’

Again after a gap of few months, he received a call and the caller allegedly identified himself as an employee of a consumer court. He had allegedly asked Mr. Sheikh to deposit ₹14,000 to help pursue the duping case.

As per police, Mr. Sheikh was made to cough up ₹53,725 in total.