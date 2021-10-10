Man duped of ₹27 lakh by cyber fraudster

A man from Atchutapuram was reportedly cheated to a tune of ₹27 lakh by a fraudster in Visakhapatnam district. The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the local police on Saturday.

According to police, a man from Pudimadaka Road of Atchutapuram got acquittanted with an unknown person in social media, who introduced herself as Clara Morgan. She allegedly contacted him over phone and told that she came to India recently. She allegedly claimed that she brought Demand Draft of £5,32,000 and she requested him to pay ₹68,500 for her immigration clearance. Another unknown person claiming herself as Priyanka contacted the complainant over phone and requested him to pay the amount.

The victim allegedly sent ₹27,20,000 from August 30 to September 14 on their request. After the transactions, they have allegedly switched off their mobile phones. After realising that he was cheated, the victim approached the police.