Man drowns in Gadhigumma waterfalls

He slipped off a rock while taking selfie, say police

A 32-year-old man, who went to Gadhigumma waterfalls in Koyyuru Mandal in Vizag Agency for sightseeing, drowned on Sunday.

The incident happened when he reportedly slipped off a rock while taking a selfie on his mobile phone. The deceased was identified as S. Ramana, a native of Pedamakaram village under Koyyuru Mandal.

The police said that Ramana came to Gadhigumma to attend the wedding ceremony of his relative and he went to the waterfalls at around 2 p.m. for taking selfie.

Based on the information from a few visitors, the police had launched a search operation to trace the missing person. They retrieved the body on Monday.

The locals say that the waterfalls have turned into a death trap for the visitors, as over 20 people had died at the spot in the past four years and most of them slipped off the rocks into the waters while taking selfies.

Despite the warnings from the locals, the visitors have been ignoring them and losing their lives over the craze for selfies, the police said.