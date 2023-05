May 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A man Sheikh China Saheb (32) reportedly drowned in Turumu Gedda under PM Palem Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The Police Station Sub-Inspector S.S/ Raju said that four persons went to the lake on Tuesday afternoon. It was reported that Saheb drowned in the lake at around 2.40 pm. They reached the spot with swimmers and carried out search operations. The body was not found till evening. A case was registered, the SI added.