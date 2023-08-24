Man drops cheque for ₹100 crore in Simhachalam hundi; account shows balance of ₹17

August 24, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An unidentified man dropped a cheque for ₹100 crore into the hundi of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, leaving officials confounded during the hundi counting process on Wednesday.

However, it later emerged that the devotee had only ₹17 left in his bank account.

According to the officials, though they were initially flummoxed at such a huge donation, upon careful observation, it was found that there was no date mentioned on the cheque, and there were corrections in the amount written on the cheque.

They then inquired from the bank about the depositor based on the account number mentioned on the cheque, after which the bank officials told them about the balance in the account.

Officials said this is not the first time such an incident has happened as they have received such cheques in the past too.

