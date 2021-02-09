Man diesafter beinghit by lorry

A 27-year-old man died on the spot after he was hit by a lorry on the Gangavaram Port Road late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Perla Pentaiah, a resident of the same neighbourhood. After the accident, angry locals rushed to the spot and set the lorry afire. The driver of the vehicle is absconding.

The police pacified the people. Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Investigation is on.