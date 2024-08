A man died on spot and three others were injured when the car in which they were traveling collided with a lorry at Mangalampalem on the Kottavalasa-Araku road on Friday night, the Kottavalasa police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as M. Naidu (23). The injured were admitted to KGH for treatment. The incident took place when the four were going to Pendurthi from Kottavalasa for wedding works.