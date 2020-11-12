Man dies in scuffle

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 November 2020 00:56 IST

A 50-year-old man died when he reportedly tried to intervene in a scuffle between his son and his son’s alleged girlfriend, at Tagarapuvalasa under Bheemili police station limits, on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Rowthu Venkata Rao, a resident of Tagarapuvalasa.

According to the police, Venkata Rao’s son Vamsi Krishna reportedly had a relationship with a woman from Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday night, the woman along with tw persons reportedly intercepted Vamsi Krishna and Venkata Rao at Tagarapuvalasa. The accused reportedly had a scuffle with them. Venkata Rao died when he fell down after being reportedly pushed, the police said. A case was registered and investigation is on.