Visakhapatnam

Man dies in scuffle

A 50-year-old man died when he reportedly tried to intervene in a scuffle between his son and his son’s alleged girlfriend, at Tagarapuvalasa under Bheemili police station limits, on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Rowthu Venkata Rao, a resident of Tagarapuvalasa.

According to the police, Venkata Rao’s son Vamsi Krishna reportedly had a relationship with a woman from Visakhapatnam.

On Tuesday night, the woman along with tw persons reportedly intercepted Vamsi Krishna and Venkata Rao at Tagarapuvalasa. The accused reportedly had a scuffle with them. Venkata Rao died when he fell down after being reportedly pushed, the police said. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 12:57:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-dies-in-scuffle/article33079027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY