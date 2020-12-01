Visakhapatnam

Man dies in road accident

A man died and his father sustained serious injuries when the two-wheeler they were riding hit a trailer at Venkojipalem Junction on Monday. According to the police, Naga Udaya Bhaskar, who was pillion riding, died on the spot. His father Venkata Subbayya was shifted to hospital. The trailer was going from Hanumanthawaka to Isuka Thota Junction. The police shifted the body to KGH for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.

