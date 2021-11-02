Man dies in hit-and-run case

Visakhapatnam

02 November 2021 17:40 IST

A 50-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the NH-16 near Kambalakonda here on Tuesday morning.

According to Inspector of Arilova Police Station, Emmaneul Raju, the victim was identified as one Srinivas. He was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle early in the morning. It was also raining heavily during the time of the accident, Mr. Raju said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police are trying to identify the vehicle and also get further details in the case. A case was registered and investigation is on.