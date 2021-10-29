A man aged around 55 years died in grief unable to bear the death of his wife at Ravikamatham in the Visakhapatnam distict on Friday. According to sources, a woman S. Ganga Bhavani (50) died due to some health issues on Thursday. Just before the final rituals, the husband of the woman, S. Venkata Ramana, collapsed and became unconscious. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him as brought dead. The incident has left locals from Ravikamatham in deep shock.
Man dies in grief ahead of wife’s funeral
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
October 29, 2021 20:15 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
October 29, 2021 20:15 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Next Story Surgeries will be performed at Paderu Area Hospital from Nov. 1, says ITDA Project Officer
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 8:16:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-dies-in-grief-ahead-of-wifes-funeral/article37236413.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story