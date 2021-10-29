Man dies in grief ahead of wife’s funeral

A man aged around 55 years died in grief unable to bear the death of his wife at Ravikamatham in the Visakhapatnam distict on Friday. According to sources, a woman S. Ganga Bhavani (50) died due to some health issues on Thursday. Just before the final rituals, the husband of the woman, S. Venkata Ramana, collapsed and became unconscious. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him as brought dead. The incident has left locals from Ravikamatham in deep shock.