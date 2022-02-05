Man dies in an accident at G. Madugula

Police suspect low visibility due to thick fog as reason for the accident

A man aged around 35 years died and a couple of others are said to be injured in a road accident near Ganneruputtu under G.Madugula Police Station limits here in Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday.

According to the locals, the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw and a van collided head-on near Ganneruputtu.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 4 a.m. on Saturday and the police suspect that the incident might have occurred because of low visibility due to the thick fog.

G. Madugula Police said that police teams were sent to the spot and also to the hospital to gather more information regarding the accident. It was learnt that the deceased was a native of East Godavari district.

More details are yet to be ascertained.