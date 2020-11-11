Man dies in a scuffle with attackers of his son

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 November 2020 14:20 IST

A 50-year old man allegedly died when he tried to intervene in a scuffle between his son and his son’s alleged accomplices of a female friend, at Tagarapuvalasa under Bheemili police station limits, on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rowthu Venkata Rao (50), a resident of Tagarapuvalasa.

According to Inspector of Bheemili police station, Mr. Srinivasa Rao, the deceased’s son R. Vamsi Krishna allegedly had an illicit affair with a woman from the city earlier.

On Tuesday night, the woman along with two others who are yet to be identified intercepted Vamsi Krishna and his father Venkat Rao at main road, Tagarapuvalasa. The woman and the two others had a scuffle with the father and son and Mr. Venkat Rao was reportedly pushed. He fell down and died from the impact, the police said.

“This may not be a case of murder. Only after a postmortem report, we can ascertain the reason and initiate action,” said Inspector Srinivasa Rao. A case has been registered.