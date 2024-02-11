Man dies as wife and children survive in a suicide pact at Padmanabham

February 11, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A married couple along with their two teenage daughters attempted suicide in their house at Yenugulapalem near Pandrangi in Padmanabham mandal, late on Saturday night. While the 49-year-old man died, the other three members of the family are said to be out of danger.

The deceased was identified as K. Chinayya (49) of Yenugulapalem. Inspector of Padmanabham police station, Mr. Sridhar said that Chinnayya and family allegedly had some financial and other issues due to which they had attempted to take the extreme step.

Late on Saturday night, the family attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. They were rushed to a hospital in the early morning, where Chinnayya died, while the other three members underwent treatment. Padmanabham police have registered a case.

