VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 15 January 2021 19:03 IST
Man dies as car rams bus stop
Updated: 15 January 2021 19:03 IST
A 35-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling reportedly hit a bus stop on NH-16 at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday early morning.
The deceased was identified Tarun Kumar, a resident of Duvvada area.
According to preliminary information, Tarun was heading towards Anakapalle from Yeleru and was driving alone. When he reached near Kasimkota, he reportedly rammed a bus stop on NH-16. A case was registered and investigation is on.
