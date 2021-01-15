Man dies as car rams bus stop

A 35-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling reportedly hit a bus stop on NH-16 at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday early morning.

The deceased was identified Tarun Kumar, a resident of Duvvada area.

According to preliminary information, Tarun was heading towards Anakapalle from Yeleru and was driving alone. When he reached near Kasimkota, he reportedly rammed a bus stop on NH-16. A case was registered and investigation is on.