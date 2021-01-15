Visakhapatnam

Man dies as car rams bus stop

A 35-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling reportedly hit a bus stop on NH-16 at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday early morning.

The deceased was identified Tarun Kumar, a resident of Duvvada area.

According to preliminary information, Tarun was heading towards Anakapalle from Yeleru and was driving alone. When he reached near Kasimkota, he reportedly rammed a bus stop on NH-16. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2021 7:05:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-dies-as-car-rams-bus-stop/article33581396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY