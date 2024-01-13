GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after wife ‘spikes’ liquor with pesticide in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

January 13, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman allegedly murdered her husband by mixing pesticide in his liquor at Bayyavaram under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as B. Govind (43), working in a company at pharma city.

Circle Inspector of Kasimkota police station Vinod Babu said that Govind was married to Siva Lakshmi during the year 2015. Since the last few years, the couple were having disputes.

The police are yet to arrest the accused.

Case was booked. Further investigation is on.

