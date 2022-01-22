Man dies after van hits bike

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 January 2022 19:03 IST

Pillion rider received severe injuries, say police

A 37-year-old motorist died while another person received severe injuries after reportedly being hit by a van at Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

The victim was identified as K. Rama Raju, a resident of Housing Colony, Araku Valley.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Araku police, the accident occurred when Ramaraju and his friend G. Seshagiri Rao were heading to their house from Araku Valley main road. While taking a U-turn near Petrol Bunk Junction, a speeding van reportedly hit them. The duo were shifted to hospital immediately, where Rama Raju died while undergoing treatment. Seshagiri Rao received injuries on his head and other parts of the body, police said.

Based on the complaint from the kin of Rama Raju, the police have registered a case and arrested the van driver G Gombabu (49), a resident of S.Kota in Vizianagaram district, for allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.