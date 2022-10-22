Man dies after bike hits median in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man died while a youth received severe injuries when the two-wheeler on which they were riding hit a median on the BRTS Road near RR Venkatapuram under Pendurthi police station limits at around 4.30 a.m. here on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred when Pradeep (35) and Hanuma (21) were heading to Beach Road from Pendurthi. The accident occurred when Pradeep lost control over the vehicle. While Pradeep died on the spot, Hanuma received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment. The body was shifted for post-mortem. Pendurti police have registered a case.