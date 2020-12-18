Man dies after being hit by RTC bus

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 December 2020 21:11 IST

A man died after allegedly being hit by an RTC bus at a steep curve near CISF quarters under Kancharapalem police station limits, here on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as G. Rama Krishna of Thatichetlapalem.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Rama Krishna was heading towards Murali Nagar on his bike. He was allegedly talking over mobile phone by stopping his motorcycle near the CISF quarters. A RTC bus plying towards Kailasapuram from Murali Nagar reportedly hit the vehicle after losing control. The bus also rammed a four-wheeler stationed nearby. The victim died on the spot after coming under the wheels of the bus.

Kancharapalem police registered a case and investigation is on.