April 12, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 30-year-old person died after being hit by a private travels bus near Assilmetta under III Town police station limits here on Friday. As per the police, the 30-year-old named Rajkumar from Vizianagaram district was heading towards Siripuram from Rama Talkies road when the accident occurred. He died on the spot after receiving severe head injuries. III Town police have registered a case and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

