Man dies after being hit by a lorry in Visakhapatnam
A 26-year-old youth died after being hit by a lorry at Chinna Waltair, under III Town Police Station limits, here on Sunday.
According to reports, A. Rama Rao, a resident of Waltair, was going to a temple on foot when the incident repotedly occurred. He died on the spot. The body was shifted for post-mortem, and the lorry driver was taken into police custody.
III Town Police have registered a case.
One injured
In another incident, a 25-year-old private photographer, riding a motorcycle, suffered severe injuries when he allegedly hit a car near Yendada under Arilova Police Station limits. The youth was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.