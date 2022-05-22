Man dies after being hit by a lorry in Visakhapatnam

A 26-year-old youth died after being hit by a lorry at Chinna Waltair, under III Town Police Station limits, here on Sunday.

According to reports, A. Rama Rao, a resident of Waltair, was going to a temple on foot when the incident repotedly occurred. He died on the spot. The body was shifted for post-mortem, and the lorry driver was taken into police custody.

III Town Police have registered a case.

One injured

In another incident, a 25-year-old private photographer, riding a motorcycle, suffered severe injuries when he allegedly hit a car near Yendada under Arilova Police Station limits. The youth was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.