Man, daughter die in road accident

06 September 2020 22:40 IST

A 34-year-old man and his four-year-old daughter died in a road accident allegedly after hit by a lorry from behind on the Chodavaram Road in Anakapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as A. Raju and A. Hayathi, both residents of Malkapuram area, and native of V Madugula mandal in the district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Raju, his daughter and his wife were going on a motorcycle to native village. While Raju and Hayathi died on the spot, his wife escaped with minor injuries. Raju’s wife wept inconsolably on seeing her husband and daughter dying before her eyes.

The bodies were shifted to the NTR hospital at Anakapalle.

Anakapalle (Traffic) police registered a case.