Visakhapatnam

Man burnt alive after thatched shed catches fire

A 67-year-old man was burnt alive when his thatched shed allegedly caught fire, at Gantavanipalem under Munagapaka police station limits, in the district, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gurrala Bennaiah (67), a resident of Gantavanipalem.

According to the police, Bennaiah used to sleep in a thatched shed after taking the cattle to graze in the nearby agricultural fields. At around 1.30 a.m., a few locals noticed fire emanating from the shed and brought it under control. Bennaiah was found dead. Post-mortem was conducted at the Anakapalle area hospital. A case was registered.

