Man booked on charge of harassing wife

The Duvvada police on Saturday registered a case against a man on the charge of harassing his wife for the last couple of years, here.

The police said Ms. V. Sri Lakshmi lodged a complaint that her husband V. Santosh, a businessman, and in-laws have been physically and mentally harassing her.

The housewife has been forced to eat and sleep in the kitchen itself.

Inspector of Duvvada Police Station Y. Krishna Kishore Kumar said that the harassment came to light after the woman wrote all her problem on a paper and gave it to her neighbour secretly. After going through it, a group of residents in the colony went to her house and rescued her. Later they informed police.

Ms. Sri Lakshmi, who was weak, was admitted to the hospital. Her husband is yet to be taken into custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 498 (A), 406 and 344 IPC.