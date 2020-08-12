Man ‘beats son to death over family dispute’

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2020 23:15 IST

Family disputes are suspected to be the reason

A 43-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his father at Satya Nagar area under Pendurthi Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as G. Jala Raju (43), an employee of merchant navy and a resident of Satya Nagar.

According to reports, there were alleged differences between the son and father G. Veerraju, a retired employee of merchant navy. According to the kin, Jala Raju allegedly used to neglect and did not take care of his father and mother properly. Meanwhile, wife of Jala Raju and their relatives alleged that ever since they were married, Veerraju and his wife used to harass them for money.

Jala Raju returned home after on August 2, after a sailing stint. On Wednesday morning, Veerraju reportedly hit Jala Raju on his head with a hammer, while he was doing some work at his house. The victim reportedly died on the spot.

According to police, a case has been registered.

The accused is yet to be nabbed. Investigation is on.