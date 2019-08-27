Man ‘beaten’ to death over indecent comment on girl

A 36-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by five persons for misbehaving with a girl at Rajam village under Butchiyyapeta police station limits on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Y. Sanyasi Naidu, a daily wager from Rajam village.

According to the police, Sanyasi Naidu allegedly made some indecent remarks in inebriated condition on a 15-year-old girl when she was crossing a road on Sunday evening. The girl, who is said to be one of relatives of Sanyasi Naidu, reportedly narrated the episode before her family members and friends.

The irked family members allegedly beat him up and his wife Sanyasamma on Sunday night.

Kin block road

As per police, they allegedly hit Sanyasi Naidu on his head with concrete rods, leading to his instantaneous death.

The murder triggered a protest by the family members and friends of Sanyasi Naidu on Sunday midnight. They blocked the road demanding arrest of the people involved in the case.

Case registered

Acting on a complaint registered by Sanyasi Naidu’s wife, a Chodavaram police took five people into custody. The body has been sent to government hospital at Chodavaram for post-mortem. A case has been registered.