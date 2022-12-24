ADVERTISEMENT

Man beaten to death in city; probe on

December 24, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police said the deceased has been identified as Nagaraju. He was reportedly estranged from his wife.

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by unidentified persons near a garden in Adavivaram village under Gopalapatnam police station limits on Friday afternoon.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Nagaraju. He was reportedly estranged from his wife.

It is learnt that he was attacked by a group of unidentified persons, one of them suspected to be a woman. He was beaten with sticks on his head. Finding him lying unconscious, locals informed the police and he was shifted to King George Hospital in a critical condition, where he died undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the incident is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US