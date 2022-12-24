  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man beaten to death in city; probe on

Police said the deceased has been identified as Nagaraju. He was reportedly estranged from his wife.

December 24, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by unidentified persons near a garden in Adavivaram village under Gopalapatnam police station limits on Friday afternoon.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Nagaraju. He was reportedly estranged from his wife.

It is learnt that he was attacked by a group of unidentified persons, one of them suspected to be a woman. He was beaten with sticks on his head. Finding him lying unconscious, locals informed the police and he was shifted to King George Hospital in a critical condition, where he died undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the incident is on.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.