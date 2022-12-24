Man beaten to death in city; probe on

December 24, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 40-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by unidentified persons near a garden in Adavivaram village under Gopalapatnam police station limits on Friday afternoon.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Nagaraju. He was reportedly estranged from his wife.

It is learnt that he was attacked by a group of unidentified persons, one of them suspected to be a woman. He was beaten with sticks on his head. Finding him lying unconscious, locals informed the police and he was shifted to King George Hospital in a critical condition, where he died undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the incident is on.