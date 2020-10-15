Man ‘attempts suicide’ at Parawada

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 October 2020 00:53 IST

A 30-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist at Parawada area in the city on Tuesday night.

Initially there were rumours that he attempted to end life after he was asked to get down from an RTC bus for reportedly showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Parawada police said that the victim was mentally ill person.

The victim was shifted to Anakapalle hospital for treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Helpline No.

In case of suicidal tendencies, dial 100.