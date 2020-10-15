Visakhapatnam

Man ‘attempts suicide’ at Parawada

A 30-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist at Parawada area in the city on Tuesday night.

Initially there were rumours that he attempted to end life after he was asked to get down from an RTC bus for reportedly showing COVID-19 symptoms.

However, Parawada police said that the victim was mentally ill person.

The victim was shifted to Anakapalle hospital for treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Helpline No.

In case of suicidal tendencies, dial 100.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 12:54:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-attempts-suicide-at-parawada/article32857456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY