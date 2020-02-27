Man ‘attacks’ kin over property dispute

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 February 2020 00:31 IST

Four members of family injured

Four members of a family were severely injured when one of their kin allegedly attacked them with a knife over a property dispute, at Lakshmidevipeta under Anakapalle (town) police station limits on Wednesday.

According to Anakapalle (town) Inspector, L. Bhaskara Rao, one A. Raja Babu allegedly exchanged heated arguments with his mother A. Narasamma over a property dispute and attacked her with a knife.

Seeing this, his brother A. Pushpa Raju, sister and brother-in-law come to rescue their mother and RajaBabu attacked them with knife too.

Police said that Raja Babu reportedly was apprehensive that his mother would write the property in the name of his younger brother Pushpa Raju.

The family members gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the death anniversary of their father. The injured were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Case registered

The condition of all the injured is stable, said the police. A case has been registered.