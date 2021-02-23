Man ‘attacks’ friend with knife in drunken brawl

A man allegedly attacked his friend with a knife in a drunken brawl at Arilova here on Tuesday morning. The victim, who suffered minor injuries in the attack, was shifted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger. The accused is absconding.

The Arilova police said that the incident occurred when A. Appalaraju consumed liquor with his friend Jagadish. After a few drinks they reportedly had a heated argument and in the heat of the moment Jagadish allegedly attacked Appalaraju with a sharp knife inflicting injuries in the stomach region. The police registered an attempt to murder case and efforts are on to nab the accused. The police said that Appalaraju is a rowdy-sheeter from Arilova and in the recent times he is trying to lead a normal life.