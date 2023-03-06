ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on the charge of attacking two police constables in Visakhapatnam

March 06, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam police arrested Gomangi Gopinath, a watchman of an apartment complex, Viman Nagar, here, on the charges of attempting to murder two constables L. Krishna Rao and K. Kishore of Airport Police Station on March 3.

The accused was produced in the court on Monday and the Magistrate remanded him till March 17.

The two police constables were severely injured after Gopinath, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged tool on head.

According to police, the control room received a complaint about a person creating panic at Kakani Nagar. The two constables were deployed to the spot. When the duo tried to catch the person, the man in turn attacked them.

