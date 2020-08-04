Visakhapatnam

Man arrested on charges of bootlegging

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) conducted a raid and arrested a person while he was allegedly selling liquor without having any valid licence at MVP Colony, here on Tuesday.

Based on credible information, the CTF team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao, conducted raid at an area near TTD Kalyana Mandapam and arrested Ladi Srinu (38) of Balaji Nagar, Arilova. The police seized various brands of 17 quarter bottles from his possession.

The case has been handed to MVP police for further action.

