Visakhapatnam

Man arrested on charge of stealing from train passengers

more-in

‘He has allegedly committed nine thefts since March last year’

In a joint operation by Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), a man, who has allegedly committed nine thefts involving the estimated loot of more than ₹10 lakh, was nabbed here on Wednesday.

The offender has been identified as Biswajit Khosla (25), native of Koraput district in Odisha. According to RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Shrivastava, the accused has allegedly been lifting personal belongings of train passengers since March last year. He has allegedly been committing the crimes in running trains between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Describing his modus operandi, RPF inspector P.S. Rao said the he would board trains that start from Vizag and target isolated customers. “Khosla would wait for the passengers to go out to fetch a water bottle or to the toilet. He would steal items such as laptops, bags and cellphones and move to another coach. After travelling a distance, he would get down from the train,” said Mr. Rao.

After receiving a series of complaints, the GRP and the RPF had increased surveillance and acting on field inputs and CCTV footage, the joint team nabbed him on Wednesday. “We have seized six laptops and three cellphones from Khosla. Further investigation is on,” said Mr. Shrivastava.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 1:04:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-arrested-on-charge-of-stealing-from-train-passengers/article30454609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY