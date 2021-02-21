Man arrested on charge of stealing bag containing gold ornaments

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2021 20:41 IST

The city police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a bag containing gold ornaments worth about ₹1.50 lakh from a visitor at Rama Krishna Beach, here on Sunday.

The arrested was identified as S. Narasimha (35), a resident of Gollalapalem area in the city and native of Srikakulam district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that Narasimha is working as a mason. On February 19, a man from Chennai had visited R.K Beach along with his family members. Keeping their bag containing gold ornaments on the sand, he went for swimming. After returning, he found the bag missing.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is on.