Man arrested on charge of stealing ₹5.50 lakh from a government wine shop in Visakhapatnam

April 05, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Thursday arrested an ex-offender who has allegedly committed theft of ₹5.50 lakh from a government wine shop at Aganampudi on March 18.

The arrested was identified as M. Srinu alias Dubai Srinu, a resident of Manthripalem village in Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

As per the police, the accused Srinu had gained entry from the roof of the wine shop by breaking the ceiling in the early hours of March 18 and fled away with the cash which was stored in the wine shop. The police said that the accused Srinu was addicted to vices and involved in committing crimes. Last year, he had committed an offence in a scrap shop and was arrested. After being released from the jail during November 2023, he had committed another offence, the police said.

