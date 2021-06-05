Man arrested on charge of murdering three-year-old girl

Police say accused had an extra-marital relationship with the girl’s mother

The city police arrested one person on the charge of murdering the three-year-old girl B Sindhu Sri of Marikavalasa Colony in the city. The arrested was identified as B. Jagadish (28), a resident of Marikavalasa, and alleged paramour of the girl’s mother B. Varalakshmi. The police said that the accused felt that the toddler was an obstacle for their relationship.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi said that one B. Ramesh was married to B. Varalakshmi in year 2016 and they had a girl. Due to differences, the couple have been living separately, and Varalakshmi has been taking care of the baby. On June 2, Varalakshmi called Mr. Ramesh and informed that Sindhu had died due to illness and her body was buried in the Marikavalasa cemetery.

Suspecting foul play, Mr. Ramesh lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police on the death.

The police have exhumed the body for post-mortem. “We have examined 19 witnesses in the case and also recreated the crime scene,” the DCP said.

Mr. Rastogi said that Jagadish, who also was separated from his wife and children, allegedly had extra-marital affair with Varalakshmi. He reportedly confessed that he got acquainted with Varalakshmi, as she was also having disputes with her husband. The duo along with the baby started to live together in a rented house at Marikavalasa.

Varalakshmi reportedly used to spend more time with her baby, which Jagadish felt was an obstacle for their relationship.

On June 1, Varalakshmi had gone out to seek loans from a few persons, as they were having financial issues. However, her attempts turned futile. When she informed the same to Jagadish, the accused got vexed and out of frustration, he assaulted the girl on the chest and ribs. The girl fainted and later succumbed to the injuries.

Based on the evidence of the witnesses and the confession of the accused, the earlier Section of 174 Cr.P.C was altered to 302, 201 IPC and Jagdish was arrested.