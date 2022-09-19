Man arrested on charge of murder attempt in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 19, 2022 21:42 IST

A man, who allegedly attempted to murder another person, suspecting that the latter had an affair with his wife, was arrested by the Malkapuram police.

According to the police, M. Srinu (34), the accused, was a resident of Yarada, eking out a living as a daily wage earner. He had married his uncle’s daughter in 2007. Srinu suspected that M. Tata Rao (34), who is employed as a security guard at SBC Dolphin Hills, was having an affair with his wife. Tata Rao was returning home after duty, along with his supervisor S. Praveen, on a two-wheeler, at around 8.30 p.m. on September 17. The accused Srinu, who was waiting near the Dolphin Hills gate, threw chilli powder into the eyes of Tata Rao and attacked him with an iron rod and stabbed him on his chest with a knife.

Acting on reliable information, Malkapuram Inspector B. Luther Babu and his men arrested the accused at Yarada bus shelter on Sunday evening and recovered the knife and iron rod, which were used to attack the accused.

The accused was sent in remand.

