Man arrested on charge of attempting to kill wife

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 December 2020 19:24 IST

She had delivered a female child, say police

The city police arrested a man for allegedly trying to kill his wife, as she had given birth to a female child.

On April 20, this year, Gangu Naidu reportedly had assaulted his wife Aparna and made her drink water mixed with acid. When her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in the city for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Aparna of Chintalapalem village of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district married Jogu Gangu Naidu of Bhimannadorapalem village of Anandapuram mandal on August 26, 2016.

A year after the marriage, Aparna had delivered a female baby. Her husband and her parents-in-law reportedly used to harass her mentally and physically. Aparna and her husband later shifted to Saripalli village of Pendurthi mandal.

Aparna did not dare to tell her parents the truth for the last eight months as Gangu Naidu had threatened to kill their child, if she told her parents about it. She finally summoned courage and told them the truth and they informed the same to the Police Commissioner on December 4. Based on the report, the Pendurthi police booked cases late on Sunday night and investigation is on.