Man arrested for ‘posing’ as Vijaya Sai’s PA

Accused reportedly called a police official asking him not to take action in a case

The PM Palem police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly trying to gain favours by impersonating as the personal assistant of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The arrested was identified as S. Chinna Reddy, a resident of ITI Junction, Kancharapalem.

According to reports, on November 23, Inspector of New Port Police Station, Ramu, received a call in which the caller claimed himself as Sudhakar Reddy, working as P.A of Mr Vijaya Sai and asked him not to take any action in a case.

The police Inspector suspected the call and contacted the office of the YSRCP MP, and found out that it was a fraud call. The Inspector immediately contacted PM Palem police and informed about the issue. Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Ravi Kumar arrested the accused at Kancharapalem on Thursday. Police said that earlier Chinna Reddy had worked as driver for several politicians.